The Banks County Board of Education met on Thursday to approve the tentative $60.5 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
The BOE will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday to take final action on the budget.
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 4:43 pm
No one attended the public hearing scheduled this past Thursday before the vote of approval.
Board member Wes Whitfield motioned to approve the budget, and Anthony Seabolt seconded the motion.
The budget includes $2 million in Education Local Option Sales Tax (ELOST) funds, while $11.5 million will be collected from the ad valorem tax.
The board is also estimated to receive $1.1 million from other local sources.
State sources of income will total approximately $21.8 million this year, according to budget projections.
