The Banks County Board of Education approve several personnel items when it met Thursday.
The BOE agreed to hire Rhett A. Carroll as a teacher, effective the 2023-2024 school year.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 5:17 pm
The BOE also accepted the resignation of Wendy Cloer, paraprofessional, effective Feb. 13, 2023.
In other business at the meeting, the BOE:
•held student recognitions for the CTAE program.
•heard updates from the principals, including honor graduates being named at the high school and plans for Read Across America
•approved field trip and facility use requests.
