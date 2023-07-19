The Banks County Board of Education discussed at a meeting Thursday afternoon preparations for the upcoming school year in anticipation for the first day of school on Aug. 1.
During the meeting, the board members talked about finalizing the budget and access to additional resources. According to Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins, the tentative budget for the 2023-2024 school year is roughly 95 percent finished. The board is also looking into finalizing the provision of additional resources for educators for the upcoming school year.
Dr. Hopkins also stated that beginning in August, the principals from each school will present a school improvement plan before the board each month. Dr. Hopkins hopes that following the years of COVID-19 restrictions, the school system will be able to focus more on academics and improving instructional techniques.
Board members also discussed the induction of new employees that could be hired at all four schools in preparation for the new school year. As of now, the schools are looking at candidates to teach in the English as a second language, science, and athletic programs, as well as parapros at the elementary and high school levels.
The board voted to approve the salary schedule for the school year, as well as the annual adoption of the public participation clause in board meetings and the School Food and Nutrition vendor approval list.
