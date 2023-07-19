The Banks County Board of Education discussed at a meeting Thursday afternoon preparations for the upcoming school year in anticipation for the first day of school on Aug. 1.

During the meeting, the board members talked about finalizing the budget and access to additional resources. According to Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins, the tentative budget for the 2023-2024 school year is roughly 95 percent finished. The board is also looking into finalizing the provision of additional resources for educators for the upcoming school year.

