The Banks County Board of Education plans to increase the property taxes it will levy this year by 10.37 percent over the rollback millage rate.
In the past 25 years, the millage rate has been increased above the rollback rate seven times.
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 6:06 pm
In 1999, an increase of 2.00 mills; in 2004, an increase of 1.50 mills; in 2009, an increase of 1.50 mills; in 2013, an increase of 1.0 mills; in 2019, an increase of .625 mills; in 2020, an increase of .195 mills; and in 2021, an increase of 1.016 mills. In 2019, 2020
“In 2019, 2020 and 2021, we were merely maintaining our millage rate at the prior year amount of 14.511 mills,” superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins states.
She adds, “In 2022, we lowered the millage rate to 14.000 mills from the prior year rate of 14.511 mills. In 2022, despite the millage being lowered to 14.000, the millage did increase by 1.01 mills over the rollback rate of 12.990.”
In 2023, the Banks County Board of Education proposes to maintain the millage rate at 14.000 mills.
“Also, if we adopted the rollback rate of 12.685 mills we would lose $750,818 in state funding (Equalization Grant) which would equal roughly .780 mills,” Hopkins said.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The budget tentatively set by the Banks County Board of Education requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the Banks County Board of Education may set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.”
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Banks County Board of Education, 1989 Historic Homer Highway, on Thursday, August 10 at 6:30 p.m. and on Thursday, August 17 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
