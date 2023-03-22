The Banks County Board of Education honored members of the cross county and wrestling teams on Thursday, as well as the girls’ basketball team for their appearance at the State Championship this season. The board also heard the principals’ reports and approved project requests for the Banks County High School Softball and Girls’ Basketball teams, the Banks County Middle School Interact Club, and Banks County Elementary School Connections Club. Personal staff resignations, retirements, and new hires have also been certified and classified.

The meeting started off with a presentation of the Banks County Schools Signature Video, as well as videos from the schools in the system of students, teachers, and administrators thanking the Board of Education members for their service in recognition of Board of Education Week.

