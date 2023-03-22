The Banks County Board of Education honored members of the cross county and wrestling teams on Thursday, as well as the girls’ basketball team for their appearance at the State Championship this season. The board also heard the principals’ reports and approved project requests for the Banks County High School Softball and Girls’ Basketball teams, the Banks County Middle School Interact Club, and Banks County Elementary School Connections Club. Personal staff resignations, retirements, and new hires have also been certified and classified.
The meeting started off with a presentation of the Banks County Schools Signature Video, as well as videos from the schools in the system of students, teachers, and administrators thanking the Board of Education members for their service in recognition of Board of Education Week.
The conference room was packed with members of the girls’ basketball team, wrestling team, and cross country team on Thursday for their outstanding performances and athleticism.
Pepper Davis was first to be recognized for his solo qualification at the State Championship. Davis finished third in the State Championship with a time of 17 minutes and 28 seconds. He finished as the top junior in the race, so he will return next season as the top runner in the state next season.
Next, the board honored the members of the wrestling team who qualified for the State Championship. Included among them were 2023 State Champion Kellon Walley, 2022 State Champion Angel Cruz, and 2022 State Champion Elijah Mullins, as well as Xander Ledford, CJ Maynard, Case Hanley, Isaac Cantrell, Mason Dodd, and Robert Walker.
Finally, Girls’ Basketball Coach Steven Shedd walked up to the podium to share his thoughts on the girls’ 2022-2023 season that ended with an appearance at the State Championship. He echoed what he has always said about the girls: “No matter what happened that day, they arrived in Macon as champions and they left as champions.”
The members of the girls’ basketball team were also honored at Thursday’s meeting, including Kamryn Grier, Madison Adams, Gracie Marlow, Kinsey Brown, Faith Smith, Nazli de La Garza, Addison Hoard, Carley Segars, Valentina Torres, Maddie Hicks, Reese Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, Emmie Chitwood, Trinity Haynes, Maggie Irvin, and Manager Kiley Mick.
Afterwards, the board heard from principals Dr. Michael Boyle, Dr. Leigh Ann Perry, Lisa Saxon, and Mike Brown about their individual reports. In their reports, they thanked the board for their service and talked about upcoming events and their accomplishments so far in the school year.
●Kindergarten registration time will be during the week of March 20 through March 24
●Fountas and Pinnell reading assessment window opens April 10 through May 19
●MAP math assessment window opens April 24 through May 12
●Growth measures testing will be the week of May 1 through May 5
●Teacher Appreciation Week May 8 - May 12
●May 16 - Kindergarten field day
●May 17 - First Grade Field Day
●May 18 - Second Grade Field Day
●Summer Jackson and Debbie Brooks’ classrooms submitted videos to the Ripple Effect contest hosted by the Athens-Clarke County Water Department and both videos have been selected as finalists. They will be shown at the Morton Theater on Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m. Contact Dr. Michael Boyle for more information.
●Fine Arts Night - March 23 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
●Third Grade Recorder Concert - March 23 at 6:00 p.m.
●Georgia Milestone Informational Session - March 23 at 4:45 p.m.
●March 23-24 - Science/Social Studies Benchmarks
●March 27-28 - Writing and Reading Benchmarks
●March 29 - Math Benchmarks
●March 31 - Special Olympics
●Continuation of ESOL parent nights on Tuesday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
●March 21 - Spring Pictures
●March 21 - Governance Team Meeting in Conference Room at 6:00 p.m.
●March 22 - Eighth Grade Cap and Gown Photos
●Abigail Irvin was named STAR student
●Irvin named Lara Jackson STAR teacher. Jackson has been nominated for the STAR teacher award three years in a row.
●The high school is currently conducting interviews for new positions. Contact Mike Brown for more information.
The board approved the following projects requests:
●BCHS Softball team to sponsor Softball Squares for Cash Prizes from March 19 - June 15
●BCHS Softball team to sponsor text-based platform to support financial goals by Adrenaline Funding from March 15 - March 29
●BCHS Girls’ Basketball team to sponsor Girls’ Basketball Camp from rising Second to Eighth Graders from April 17 - April 20
●BCMS Interact Club to sponsor road clean up at Industrial Road on March 18
●BCES Connections to sponsor sale of concession at field day from March 16 - 18
The board has also certified resignations and retirements while also certifying new hires for the following school year. Resignations include:
●Teacher MacKenzie J. Rogers
●Teacher Sarah C. Goodwin
●Teacher Michael M. Boomer
Certified New Hires include:
●Teacher Morgan L. Griffin
●Teacher Madalynn V. Thomas
●Teacher Virginia A. Perdue
Classified Retirements include:
●Susie Osborn, the secretary of student services
Classified Resignations include:
●Paraprofessional Angela M. Lynn
●Paraprofessional Reina M. Hawkes
●Bus Driver Brian Keith Roberts
Classified New Hires include:
●Paraprofessional Haley C. Daniel
●Bus Driver Charlyn L. Moubray
●Bus Driver Denise K. Krieg
