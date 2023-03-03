The Banks County Board of Education recognized students at the February meeting for their achievements.
Students recognized included:
•Healthcare/HOSA: Alexus Humphries, Swara Barvalia, Jadelyn McClure, Kimberley Madrid and Adalynn Clark.
•Culinary: Keegan Thomas.
•Business and Technology: Carlie Butler and Gracie Howe.
•JROTC: David McDonald.
•Web Design: John Thompson.
•Work-Based Learning: Douglas Armour.
•Automotive: Ayden Bennett.
•FBLA: Drew Daniels, Bacey Ausburn, Kayla Ferguson and Ellie Benyehudah.
•National FFA Teams: Matt Anderson, Luke Edwards, David Adams, William Segars, Matt Sanders, Carlie Cochran, Martin Suggs and Luke Johnson.
