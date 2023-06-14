The Banks County Board of Education approved the following personnel at a called meeting held on June 5ast week:
Michelle Hanley, nurse; Audrey Gooch, paraprofessional; Hannah Healan and James Dye, counselors; and Heather Ausburn, Derrick Davis Jr. and Ben Thacker, teachers.
