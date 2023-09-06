The Banks County Board of Education will hold a public hearing Thursday on the proposed $60 million budget.
The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the BOE building.
A second public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.
The projected revenue includes $21 million in state funds, $11.5 million in ad valorem taxes, $4.5 million in federal funds and $2 million in education local option sales tax.
The majority of the projected expenditures is $24 million for instruction.
Other expenditures will include $7 million in facility acquisition and construction, $3 million in student transportation and $2.4 million in maintenance and operations.
