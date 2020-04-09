Banks County chief deputy Shawn Wilson looks at the coronavirus crisis and sees a much different emergency than law enforcement is usually accustomed.
This one is invisible.
“This silent,” he said. “You can’t see it. You can’t touch it. You hear about it, but it’s like you just don’t know anybody in New York that’s been affected by it, so it just seems like it’s so far off, yet now it’s here.”
With coronavirus rapidly-spreading and the rate of cases only expected to only accelerate in Georgia in April, Banks County deputies are tasked with doing their jobs while trying to not to catch the highly-contagious COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have already soared past 6,000 in the state and deaths have topped 200.
“It’s made it very difficult for them,” said Wilson, who’s been with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for seven years. “More than anything, the worries they have to have of going out on the front lines and then taking something back home to their families, especially those with elderly parents or family members that may have chronic health problems.”
New protocols have been implemented to help limit deputies’ and detention officers’ exposure to COVID-19 as much as possible while performing their duties. Deputies are no longer responding on-location to non-emergency calls. They’re handling those over the phone.
“It’s definitely helped us tremendously,” Wilson said. “It’s not so much the time. We are staffed where we can handle those types of calls … but we believe it’s helping us to keep from spreading the virus.”
At the jail, all inmates are medically screened before entering the facility.
The BCSO is also continuously receiving protective equipment, including gloves and N95 masks, through the state’s emergency management agency. The sheriff’s office is well-stocked with those supplies — for now.
Wilson points to an anticipated spike in cases and wonders if those supplies will still be sufficient (the N95 masks can be used for 30 days).
“As the spike hits, it’s going to be, I don’t know if interesting is the word to say, but that’s what we’re going to be keeping an eye on — how much we’re using that as the spike hits,” he said.
Larger police departments across the U.S. are already feeling the effects of COVID-19.
It was reported last week that over 1,400 New York Police Department officers had tested positive for the virus and that Detroit had to quarantine over 500 officers.
The BCSO employs 52-53 sworn deputies, 23 of which are on patrol.
“That’s our biggest concern is being able to continue operations within the sheriff’s office,” Wilson said.
A continuity plan is in place if those on the front lines contract coronavirus. Deputies currently in a more quarantined role will take their place. Wilson said the BCSO had this plan devised back in mid-March.
“I believe we’re ahead of the curve, and we’re ready when and if some of our folks get sick,” Wilson said.
As far as coronavirus’s effect on the case load in Banks County, there tends to be a rise in family violence and juvenile incidents in times when people are restricted to their homes and in close vicinity to one other. But that hasn’t happened so far, according to Wilson.
“I’ve been very surprised that we haven’t seen that spike yet,” Wilson said. “That’s a great thing.”
Wilson said the BCSO has also yet to see what’s becoming a trend — people making false claims of having coronavirus to try to wrangle their way out of an arrest.
“No, not yet,” Wilson said. “We’re definitely expecting it. We know that it’s happening all over the nation that we’re having those folks do that, but as of right now, no, we haven’t had any reports of that happening to one of our deputies.”
Wilson voiced a frustration among deputies of how some in the public aren’t practicing precaution in response to COVID-19, which has already infected over 335,000 Americans.
“I think just the frustration of them talking to people that really don’t believe that it’s as bad as what it’s going to be,” he said. “That’s such a frustration is that you’re trying to do all these things and protect yourself and protect the community, yet you still see people buying flowers at Home Depot and at Lowe’s, and they’re standing right next to each other.”
Banks County law enforcement officers now move into April with coronavirus cases having not yet spiked in Georgia. Experts point to a late-April peak for infections in the state.
Amid this crisis, Wilson said the job of law enforcement has become increasingly more difficult.
“I’m like, what else can come to law enforcement, and now you put a pandemic on them … It’s very difficult for law enforcement right now,” Wilson said, noting that EMS and fire departments are in similar situations, “to keep them out here and to keep them motivated, they really are true public servants at heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.