A budget update and student program updates were given at a four-hour planning workshop of the Banks County Board of Education Thursday afternoon.
Finance director Daniel Oldham said plans are to keep the millage rate at 14 mills again this year. He pointed out that the millage rate decreased last year.
As for the budget, he said the proposed budget is up 3.6 percent over the current year, with the majority of the increases being for health care.
"We run pretty lean," Oldham said. "The bulk of what we spend is salaries and benefits."
The following staff members gave program updates:
•Nancy Bentley, student services, who reported that 910 students are served through special programs, things includes students with disabilities, English language learners, gifted students and migrant students. Activities provided for these students and parents this past year included the Life Skills/Coffee Cart, ESOL Parent Night, adult English language class and Special Olympics.
•Chris Fuller, who gave a technology report that included a look at projects being done with 3D Printing and Design, coding and drones, steam engines, science experiments and force and main projects.
•Nicole Blalock, school nutrition director, who reported that there has been a "huge" increase in food costs, which in part has led to the money collected for meals not covering the cost. She said that lunch needs to be increased by .25 cents due to this.
•Mandy Dale, who gave a report on federal programs. Her report included the results of a parents' needs assessment study. She also reported that federal program monitoring has just been completed, with feedback from schools being used to make needed revisions to the program.
•Angie Bowen, public relations director, reported on her efforts during the past year, which included a new district website, school websites, launching an App, utilizing robo calls, a preferred language option for messages from schools, social media posts, keeping minutes and agendas for the Governance Team meetings, creating a YouTube channel, increased parent involvement and student showcases. Plans for next year include district magazine/newsletter, implementing podcasts with grant funds, designating a Partners in Education page on the website, increasing showcase videos, designating a FFA page on the website and increased communication of sports and clubs activities.
•Mike Cleveland gave a transportation update, which included that there are 48 routes and four new buses this year. Needs include an air compressor and more monitors on buses.
•Joy Edwards gave an instructional update and said the focus next year will be "to be visibly working."
•Jason McNabb gave in IT update and said needs the next year will be addressing security improvements and mandates.
