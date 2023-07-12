The Lula City Council continued to fine tune the building code during a work session on Monday.
City manager, Dennis Bergin, explained that unlike years past, the International Building Code (IBC) has rules, but they have given cities options in some categories.
“This is one of the first times they have made options,” he said. These are matters that should encourage debate among the council to hear their different points of interests. It’s a great opportunity to make it better than it was.”
Councilman Tony Cornett has made recommendations to address several items in the codes and stated his main goal is the safety of the community.
Cornett discussed the location of accessory buildings noting that they should be on the side or behind a dwelling rather than in front yard. He also pointed out that “significant increases” in setbacks have already been addressed in the subdivision regulations. The council stressed that the buildings discussed here do not have plumbing or electricity. The council also addressed decks, but Bergin said the code is clear about those requirements.
In other business the city council:
•heard from Bergin who said the city has incurred a cost of $4,300 to rebuild a generator.
•were informed that the Lula Ladies will meet on July 26 for lunch at noon and dinner at 6:30.
•were told that the Lula Belton Historical Society would meet on Monday, July 24 at the Depot at 7 p.m.
•reminded citizens about TEXT MY GOV. If they sign up, they will receive alerts from the city.
•reminded citizens that the council meeting would be next Monday, July 17, at 7p.m.
•went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken.
