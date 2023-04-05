A business owner approached the Banks County Board of Commissioners at its March meeting with a request that liquor sales be allowed in the county.
Business owner Jatin Patel requested that liquor stores be allowed in the county. He stated, “The surrounding counties, Habersham and Jackson, have liquor stores but all are about 15 miles away, which is a 20 or 30 minute drive. If we get liquor stores, we could get more taxes generated.”
Patel said that he lives in Buford but owns a business in Banks County, located on Hwy. 51, Lula.
BOC chairman Charles Turk pointed out that all of Jackson County does not allow the sale of liquor, stating that is only allowed in a few of the cities.
“It is Commerce and Arcade,” he said. Another commissioner pointed out that liquor sales are also allowed in one other Jackson County town, Pendergrass.
Turk asked county attorney Randall Frost to explain how this could be done. Frost said Patel would need to get a petition with the signatures of 35 percent of voters casting a ballot in the last county election signing it in support of a referendum being held on liquor sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.