A business owner approached the Banks County Board of Commissioners at its March meeting with a request that liquor sales be allowed in the county.

Business owner Jatin Patel requested that liquor stores be allowed in the county. He stated, “The surrounding counties, Habersham and Jackson, have liquor stores but all are about 15 miles away, which is a 20 or 30 minute drive. If we get liquor stores, we could get more taxes generated.”

