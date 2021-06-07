Here were some of the goings-on around the Georgia Capitol last week:
Georgia Board of Education targets ‘critical race theory’
The state Board of Education voted June 3 to essentially endorse Gov. Brian Kemp’s opposition to teaching “critical race theory” in Georgia schools, despite criticism it would muzzle open discussion of America’s history of racism.
A resolution board members passed 11-2 declared the board’s belief that the United States “is not a racist country, and that the state of Georgia is not a racist state.”
The five-page resolution goes on to oppose any use of public education resources to “indoctrinate” students in any political ideology or theory or accepting either federal or private funding that requires teaching that anyone is inherently racist or inherently a victim of racism.
Kemp urged the board in a letter last month to oppose the teaching of “critical race theory” in Georgia schools. The letter followed a proposal by the Biden administration to prioritize critical race theory – which emphasizes the existence of systemic racism in the United States – in the awarding of federal grants.
Critical race theory is a divisive ideology that should not become a standard taught in Georgia classrooms, board Chairman Scott Sweeney said before the vote.
“Is there racism within this country? Absolutely,” Sweeney said. “Is the entire country racist? I don’t agree with that.”
But board member Kenneth Mason, who is Black, said the resolution sends the wrong message by stifling discussion of racism in Georgia classrooms.
“It says, ‘If you have experienced racism in your life, you should be silent,’ ” said Mason, who voted against the resolution. “That’s extremely disappointing to me.”
Baseball sued over moving All Star Game out of Georgia
A small business advocacy group is suing Major League Baseball for moving next month’s All-Star Game out of Georgia.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court, Job Creators Network – a group founded by entrepreneurs including The Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus - is seeking either an immediate return of the game to Truist Park or the payment of $100 million in damages to local and Georgia-based small businesses.
Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game to Denver in response to passage of controversial legislation by the General Assembly putting new restrictions on the voting process in Georgia.
The law replaces the signature-match verification process for absentee ballots with an ID requirement. It also restricts the location of drop boxes and prohibits non-poll workers from handing out food and drinks within 150 feet of voters standing in line.
Critics say the law will disproportionately affect minorities and low-income Georgians. Supporters say it will restore public trust in elections.
“MLB robbed the small businesses of Atlanta – many of them minority-owned – of $100 million,” said Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network. “This is a knee-jerk, hypocritical and illegal reaction to misinformation about Georgia’s new voting law.”
Feds order Georgia to revise health-insurance waiver application
The Biden administration is sending a key component of Gov. Brian Kemp’s health-insurance reform plan back to the drawing board.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is directing the state to revisit the data supporting a waiver Georgia is seeking from the Affordable Care Act that would substitute a private-sector alternative to the federal government’s healthcare.gov insurance exchange.
The waiver won approval from then-President Donald Trump’s HHS last November. But in a letter to Kemp dated June 3, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of HHS’ Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), pointed to changes that have altered the landscape.
Among other things, the American Rescue Plan Congress passed in March will strengthen the Affordable Care Act by expanding access to health coverage and lowering the costs of health care, she wrote.
The letter set a deadline of July 3 for Georgia to submit an updated waiver plan reflecting the various changes the Biden administration and Congress have made.
Kemp criticized the government-run website last fall as cumbersome and responsible for a 22% enrollment decrease since 2016.
“For me, healthcare.gov is a four-letter word,” he said at the time. “The enrollment process has been nothing short of disappointing.”
But Brooks-LaSure expressed doubt that Georgia’s private-sector approach would get better results than the federal exchange.
“Georgia neither quantified the size of the expected investment by the private sector nor indicated any specific commitments by the private sector to engage in outreach and marketing,” she wrote. “It is unclear if the private market’s outreach efforts in Georgia … would be comparable to [the federal exchange’s] investments.”
Pandemic-driven judiciary emergency ending in Georgia
In another sign that the coronavirus pandemic is waning, Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton announced June 4 the statewide judicial emergency he first declared in March of last year is about to end.
Melton said he does not expect the emergency to extend beyond June 30.
“We’ve been looking at the trend lines in the governor’s public health emergency orders based on revised CDC guidelines and the decline in COVID-19 rates across the state,” Melton said.
“Because I am doubtful that the governor will continue the public health emergency beyond June 30, 2021, I do not expect to issue another order extending beyond June 30 the statewide judicial emergency that has been in place for nearly 15 months already.”
Melton reiterated previous advice that courts and lawyers across Georgia prepare to operate without a statewide judicial emergency in place.
With the statewide emergency order expiring, the chief judges of Georgia’s 49 superior court judicial circuits will have statutory authority to issue local orders to suspend certain legal deadlines and designate alternative court facilities.
Also, under legislation the General Assembly passed this year, the chief judges of superior and state courts will have authority to grant relief from statutory speedy trial requirements in criminal cases for a limited time based on the circumstances in a particular county.
