Here were some of the goings-on around the Georgia Capitol last week:
Kemp signs 2022 Georgia budget, adds back most school funds cut in pandemic
Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a $27.2 billion state budget for fiscal 2022 that restores most cuts made last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget, which takes effect July 1, devotes large amounts of spending to Georgia health care services and education, adding back more than half of the nearly $1 billion cut from public schools as part of 10% reductions instituted last year amid pandemic-driven revenue declines.
State officials are banking on roughly $350 million in public-school cuts that were not restored in the recently passed budget to be plugged by some of the roughly $6 billion in COVID-19 relief Georgia is set to receive from the federal government.
“This balanced budget does not raise taxes, cut essential services or enact widespread furloughs or layoffs,” Kemp said May 11. “Despite once-in-a-lifetime challenges, our state budget remains on solid financial footing.”
Beyond largely restoring last year’s spending cuts, the new budget includes about $40 million in additional spending for mental health services and another $10 million to expand broadband connections in rural areas, on top of $20 million lawmakers approved for rural broadband in the fiscal 2021 mid-year budget.
Democrats criticized the budget for not tapping more into the state’s rainy-day fund to increase spending on schools and health care, or allocating funds for a full expansion of Georgia’s Medicaid program.
Georgia to cut off federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits
Georgia is joining a growing number of Republican-led states in cutting off federal unemployment benefits to incentivize out-of-work employees to return to their jobs.
The Georgia Department of Labor will stop issuing $300 weekly checks to jobless workers effective June 26, Gov. Brian Kemp announced May 13.
The governor’s remarks came after a coalition of statewide business organizations spearheaded by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce complained that companies can’t find workers for a growing list of job openings because unemployed Georgians are receiving more in jobless benefits than they could earn by going back to work.
“It is hurting our productivity not only in Georgia but across the country,” Kemp said. “We’ve got to get more people into the workforce.”
Worker advocates panned the move, saying it is untrue that the extra $300 each month has kept many jobless Georgians from seeking new employment.
Thousands of Georgians have already returned to work since the start of the pandemic last year, contrary to Kemp’s claim that too many workers are still sitting on the sidelines, said Ray Khalfani, a research associate for the nonprofit Georgia Budget and Policy Institute.
“Although some jobs are returning that doesn’t mean everybody who wants to return to work can,” Khalfani said.
Local leaders call for fair distribution of COVID-19 relief
Several local groups and state lawmakers are gearing up to help Georgia city and county officials distribute the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief funds to underserved communities most in need.
Called the American Rescue Plan, the new round of $1.9 trillion in emergency pandemic aid Congress passed last month partly tasks local officials with deciding how to spend funds including Georgia’s $17.4 billion share to cover revenue losses, schools, unemployment benefits, rental assistance and infrastructure needs.
A large chunk of that funding will go straight to cities and counties to bolster local recovery efforts, ranging from $170 million for Atlanta and $181 million for Gwinnett County to less than $1 million for rural Quitman and Taliaferro counties, according to the White House.
“When it comes to protecting our schools, to protecting needed child care, when it comes to employment and access to health care … we need this,” state Sen. Lester Jackson, D-Savannah, said May 12. “If we let the community know about this, it helps the least of us so that we can not only survive but thrive.”
Jackson spoke at a Democrat-led hearing of the Georgia Senate Interstate Cooperation Committee. The panel and its chairwoman Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta, have tasked themselves with explaining to cities and counties how the federal funds can be used.
The ability of local governments to take charge of portions of the new funding marks a departure from previous COVID-19 relief over the past year that sent money largely just to state governments.
Local responsibility for the aid spread across Georgia’s 159 counties and dozens of cities highlights the need for tight oversight and transparency, particularly when it comes to helping minority communities hit hardest by the pandemic, several attendees said during the hearing.
University System of Georgia seeking second search firm for new chancellor
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents voted May 11 to hire a second search firm to help choose a successor to retiring system Chancellor Steve Wrigley.
Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search, the executive search firm the board had originally retained, quit recently after opposition surfaced to choosing former Gov. Sonny Perdue for the post.
The Signal, the student newspaper at Georgia State University, reported last month that a student-led petition drive was underway opposing Perdue because of his lack of a background in higher education administration.
Perdue, a Republican, served two terms as Georgia’s governor during the 2000s.
After spending decades in agribusiness, he joined the Trump administration in 2017 as secretary of agriculture and remained during all four years of the former president’s term.
Wrigley announced in January that he would retire at the end of June after 36 years in public service, including more than four years as chancellor.
Seven members of the Board of Regents formed an advisory committee to conduct a national search for a successor and hired Parker Executive Search to steer the process.
The goal of the second search firm will be to hire a new chancellor and have him or her in place by June 30, Regent Neil Pruitt Jr. said.
