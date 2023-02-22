Due to the Banks County Board of Elections choosing not to conduct any future city elections, the Homer City Council appointed an election superintendent.
At the February meeting, Sandra Garrison made a motion to appoint city clerk Carol Ayers as the election superintendent and supervisor for the upcoming November election. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Jerry Payne to appoint Tracey King as qualifying officer for the upcoming November election. Motion was seconded by Sandra Garrison and approved.
Attorney David Syfan discussed other election officers that will need to be appointed later.
Also at the meeting, James Dumas discussed the correction plan submitted by Turnipseed Engineers which recommends the ion treatment system and backwash by Oconee Well Drillers at a cost of $74,189 and approximately $30,000 to install.
A motion was made by James Dumas to approve the corrective plan upon EPD’s approval. The motion was seconded by Jerry Payne and approved.
Mayor Doug Cheek and council member Cliff Hill met with the owner of property at Dollar General in reference to how the round-about will affect the trucks entering and exiting and the parking area.
The owner will send a drawing to Dollar General Corp. to get their opinion. He said he has not been in contact with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
RECORD RETENTION RESOLUTION
Attorney David Syfan discussed the proposed Record Retention Resolution, according to O.C.G.A.§ 50-18-99, which gives specific details as to the retention periods of all records. The motion passed unanimously.
Kelly Jones reported the DDA is partnering with the Massey family to have an Easter Egg Hunt April 1 at the Massey property on Oscar Rucker Road.
On April 22, there will be a cleanup day starting at Town Hall with flowers and mulch and then moving to the church property owned by the Town.
The July 4th event was discussed. There are concerns about the cleanup if vendors are allowed. They are looking into different solutions for the cleanup.
The Labor Day Festival is planned for Sept. 1-3, 2023.
The DDA board would like to appoint Debbie Massey as a board member completing term which will end August 2024. Massey was appointed to the DDA board.
Mayor Cheek presented a Certificate of Achievement to James Dumas from the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institution of Government and GA Municipal Association. Certificate is dated January 23, 2023.
Syfan gave a report on the January 23, 2023 ,opinion by the Court of Appeals as to the appeal by Banks County Golf as to its claim for damages involving the distilled spirits license, and as to the appeal by the Town as to the grant of the writ of mandamus. Mr. Syfan reported that the Court of Appeals denied Banks County Golf’s appeal for damages due to the fact it had been awarded the writ of mandamus, and therefore monetary damages were not available to Banks County Golf.
Syfan further reported that the Court of Appeals denied the town’s cross-appeal as to the grant of the writ of mandamus that required the issuance of the distilled spirits license because the license had lapsed due to being only valid for calendar year 2020.
Syfan finally reported that the Town was going to seek an appeal to the Supreme Court by filing a petition for certiorari.
