DUMAS RECOGNIZED

Homer Mayor Doug Cheek is presenting to council member James Dumas a Certificate of Achievement from the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government and The Georgia Municipal Association.

Due to the Banks County Board of Elections choosing not to conduct any future city elections, the Homer City Council appointed an election superintendent.

At the February meeting, Sandra Garrison made a motion to appoint city clerk Carol Ayers as the election superintendent and supervisor for the upcoming November election. The motion passed unanimously.

