Dale Cash has been named by the Banks County Board of Commissioners as the new code enforcement officer.
His salary will be $55,000 annually and his start date is September 5.
The action was taken after a closed session to discuss personnel at a called BOC meeting last week.
Cash has served as a police lieutenant for the Gainesville Police Department and a detention officer at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
