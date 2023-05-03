The director of the Banks County Christian Learning Center appeared before the Homer Town Council at a meeting Tuesday morning to discuss plans to locate in a new facility in the town.
Shane Pauley shared that the center has purchased 13.5 acres near Banks County High School to locate the center, which has been operating out of a local church. Plans are to construct a 4,000 square foot building on the site to serve the Christian Learning Center.
The center currently serves 218 middle and high school students, who are allowed to leave campus to take this class as an elective credit.
Pauley asked for input on rezoning the property to institutional, size requirements for placing signage on the property and information and requirements for exits and entrances. He was given information on the zoning process, as well as being given a contact with the Georgia Department of Transportation to discuss the road issues.
"We appreciate y'all and Banks County for being so easy to work with," Pauley said to the council.
Mayor Doug Cheek said, "We're excited about it."
As for the program, Pauley said, "We have already seen it impact the homes. The children we serve are the ones who will be where you are in 15 years. We want to impact them positively."
Pauley also shared plans for the end-of-year celebration for the learning center, which is planned for 5 p.m. on Sunday at Banks County Middle School.
In other business, at the work session meeting on Tuesday morning:
•councilman Cliff Hill gave an update on bids received for the Yonah-Homer Road project. A bid will be approved at the city council's voting session, set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at city hall.
•the council agreed to review applications for two vacant positions and begin interviewing the top candidates this week.
•heard an update on the well project from councilman James Dumas.
•an update on the roundabout was also on the agenda but the mayor said there is nothing new to report.
