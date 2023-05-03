LEARNING CENTER DIRECTOR SPEAKS

The director of the Banks County Christian Learning Center appeared before the Homer Town Council at a meeting Tuesday morning to discuss plans to locate in a new facility in the town.

Shane Pauley shared that the center has purchased 13.5 acres near Banks County High School to locate the center, which has been operating out of a local church. Plans are to construct a 4,000 square foot building on the site to serve the Christian Learning Center.

