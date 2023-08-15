The Banks County Board of Education held the first of three public hearings Thursday evening to receive input on the proposed millage rate. Five citizens attended the meeting with several questioning the proposed increase and asking for tax breaks to be given to senior citizens.
The BOE’s proposal is to increase the property taxes it will levy this year by 10.37 percent over the rollback millage rate. In the past 25 years, the millage rate has been increased above the rollback rate seven times.
As for the question from one citizen about breaks for senior citizens, BOE members pointed out this would take state legislative action and a vote by the citizens.
BOE members also questioned why the millage rate was being approved before the budget. Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins replied that the budget has been completed but has not been approved yet. She said those budget figures were used to prepare the proposed millage rate.
In 1999, an increase of 2.00 mills; in 2004, an increase of 1.50 mills; in 2009, an increase of 1.50 mills; in 2013, an increase of 1.0 mills; in 2019, an increase of .625 mills; in 2020, an increase of .195 mills; and in 2021, an increase of 1.016 mills. In 2019, 2020
“In 2019, 2020 and 2021, we were merely maintaining our millage rate at the prior year amount of 14.511 mills,” superintendent Dr. Hopkins states.
She adds, “In 2022, we lowered the millage rate to 14.000 mills from the prior year rate of 14.511 mills. In 2022, despite the millage being lowered to 14.000, the millage did increase by 1.01 mills over the rollback rate of 12.990.”
In 2023, the Banks County Board of Education proposes to maintain the millage rate at 14.000 mills.
“Also, if we adopted the rollback rate of 12.685 mills we would lose $750,818 in state funding (Equalization Grant) which would equal roughly .780 mills,” Hopkins said.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The budget tentatively set by the Banks County Board of Education requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the Banks County Board of Education may set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.”
The next two hearings will be held on Thursday, August 10, at 6:30 p.m. and on Thursday, August 17 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
After the public hearing, a meeting was held by the BOE to review other agenda items, including the purchase of two buses and approval of the “I Write” program instructional materials for teachers.
