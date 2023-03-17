Scott Roberts, who purchased a piece of property on Hwy. 52, did not attend the February Gillsville City Council meeting to discuss his plans for the property.
Latest Banks News
- BOC makes board appointments
- Retired civilian employees to meet March 20
- Easter egg hunt planned in Homer April 1
- Baldwin assists in search for missing Cornelia child, who was found safe
- LEWIS: God never stops working
- Applications to be taken for Head Start, Pre-K
- Clarification
- Cupcake cookout winners announced
Most Popular
Articles
- Two deaths in Lula fire
- Bill introduced to remove Banks from Piedmont Judicial Circuit
- Investigators arrest Lula man for stealing gold, silver, ammunition at work
- 49 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- 24 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- Investigators identify a body found in a Lula-area apartment fire
- Legislative update from Rev. Erwin
- Top three BCHS student scholars named
- ACLU observers monitor Lula meeting due to prayer complaint
- Ledford wins awards in speech competition
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.