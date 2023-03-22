Cliff Hill was appointed by the Homer Town Council at its March meeting to serve as mayor pro tem.
The motion was made by James Dumas to appoint Hill. The motion was seconded by David Dunson and approved in a 4-0 vote. Hill abstained from voting.
In other business, a motion was made by Dumas to appoint Sandra Garrison to the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission Board. The motion was seconded by Hill and approved 4-0. Garrison abstained.
WELL UPDATE
Dumas presented the mayor and council a written update on the well. The plan includes the timeline to get the well back in service. Officials are waiting on approval from the EPD to reopen the well.
Dumas also stated that the engineering should be done by Turnipseed Engineering and the operating should be done by EMI.
STREET NAME CHANGE
The council also discussed the request for a street name change from Martin Manor Circle to Water Oak Lane.
A motion was made by Dunson to table this until the next meeting and ask the residents to attend the April council meeting to explain the reasons for the change. The motion was seconded by Dumas and approved 5-0.
ENGINEERING
A change order form Turnipseed Engineering for approximately sixty (60) - ¾”pressure reducing valves at meter connections in the amount of $21,000 was discussed. A motion was made by Garrison to approve the change order. The motion was seconded by Dumas and approved 5-0.
WIRELESS
David Syfan, attorney, spoke about the Wireless Facilitates and Antennas Ordinance. He stated that it is a GMA model ordinance. The ordinance is regarding small cell antennas which can be placed on top of buildings, flag poles, etc., to fill in gaps of existing cell service. The ordinance allows the town to charge a franchise fee for use of the right of way.
A motion was made by Dumas to approve the Wireless Facilitated and Antennas Ordinance. Motion was seconded by Hill and approved 5-0.
ORDINANCES
Syfan discussed the Ordinance for Standards for Telecommunications Antennas and Towers. This ordinance is regarding cell towers that are placed on private property. An amendment to the zoning ordinance is required if this ordinance is passed. The planning committee will meet to review the ordinance at a meeting on April 27 and the council will discuss the ordinance at the meeting on May 9.
Syfan also discussed the Penalties Ordinance for Violation of Ordinances. This ordinance allows increased penalties for ordinance violations. The charter will be amended to allow to charge up to $1,000 fine or up to 180 days community service. He explained the process to adopt this ordinance. The first adoption can be at this meeting and the second adoption can be at the April 11, 2023, council meeting, three legal notices have to be ran in the newspaper.
The Home Rule ordinance has to be filed with the Georgia Secretary of State and the Clerk of the Banks County Superior Court. A motion was made by Dumas to approve the first adoption of the Penalties Ordinance for Violation of Ordinances. The motion was seconded by Garrison and approved 5-0.
DDA REPORT
Kelly Jones stated that the Easter Egg Hunt is on schedule. Also, on April 22, a cleanup day will be held and will include planting flowers and mulching at town hall.
Aotion was made by Dunson to move to closed session to discuss ligation. A motion seconded by Hill and approved 5-0. The council met in closed session for 25 minutes. No action was taken.
REMEMBER PAYNE
Prior to the invocation at the beginning of the meeting, Dumas spoke about Jerry Payne. He stated that it the meeting will be sad without Jerry and that he will be greatly missed. He also stated that Jerry Payne represented the Town of Homer well on the Georgia Mountain RDC board over the past years.
