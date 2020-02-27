Commerce resident Michael Boggus has announced plans to run for the 9th District Congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Doug Collins.
Boggus joins state Sen. John Wilkinson, Paul C.Broun, Matt Gurtler, Kevein Tanner, Ethan Underwood and Tyler Tolin in the Republican Primary race to be held May 19.
Two Democrats have also announced for the seat: Devin Pandy and Dan Wilson.
Boggus calls himself a "blue collar candidate" and is critical of the pharmaceutical industry.
"Michael has set his sights on Washington with the devoted, tenacious intention of becoming an instrument of public service to drastically reform the current corporatist political system," stated a news release about his candidacy. "He is a firm believer in prioritizing patriotism over political partisanship and corporate funding, and anticipates bringing that revitalized message of the American people back into Congress. Focusing on policies that would reduce taxation for the middle class, combat big pharma’s control over the American economy, stimulate economic development through the encouragement of entrepreneurship, defend second amendment rights, and preserve the People’s autonomy through the tenth amendment from government overreach and intervention, Michael brings a refreshing, populist message to politics, in the hopes of reminding the government that its responsibility is to protect and defend the rights of Americans, rather than restrict them."
