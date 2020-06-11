Banks County’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year is set.
The county board of commissioners unanimously passed an $18.44 million dollar budget for 2021 on June 9, following discussion of the spending plan at its May 28 meeting.
The budget is up $1.24 million over the current budget of $17.2 million. It includes a three percent raise, effective Jan. 1, for county employees.
ENGINEERING AND DESIGNS APPROVED FOR PARK IMPROVEMENT
The BOC approved a $151,810 contract with Hayes and James for engineering and designs for improvements to Windmill Park’s multipurpose field. Hayes and James will handle the design, bid process, contract review and administration and closing for the project.
“I’m so excited about this,” BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper said. “I’d like to see ground broken before fall if we can. This is going to be a great addition because next year we’re going to come back here in full force, and we’re going to have a great season for everybody.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC:
•voted to abandon Griffin Dr.
•approved a SPOLST-funded purchase of fire department equipment for Station 25 and a ladder truck.
•approved the county’s renewal of its stretcher maintenance and service agreement.
•approved the county’s patient care report transmission services agreement.
•approved the county’s prison work agreement with the Georgia Department of Corrections. The cost for the service will increase by $10,000 to $49,000 to pay the guard.
•voted to apply CARES Act money toward public transportation. The CARES money could fund up to 100 percent of the county’s operating expense, plus the cost of a new bus.
•approved the county’s property and liability insurance policy renewal. Coverage for the next fiscal year will cost the county $281,815, an increase of just under $20,000.
