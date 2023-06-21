Local heroes were celebrated at the fourth annual Rotary Salutes Distinguished Service Awards Luncheon held last week at the Hidden Acres Wedding & Event Barn in Gillsville.
Those recognized were: Flag Day Ceremonial Presentation: Henry Banks; Robert Stubbs Guardian of Ethics Award: Jerry Boling; Community Leadership Award: Julie Jackson; Distinguished Service Award: Investigator Cary Way; Lee Arrendale Award for Vocational Service: Tim Harper; Public Safety Supporter of the Year: Mark Savage; Education Community Impact Award--Faculty: Mike Brown; Brother Jim McLendon Memorial Rotary Scholarship: Harly Ledford; Education Community Impact Award--Faculty: Tricia Chitwood; Education Community Impact Award--Staff: Kandy Parks; Public Safety Professional of the Year Award: Corporal JaQuon Chamblee; Award of Merit: Deputy John Kytle; and Award of Merit: Investigator Kim Bales.
