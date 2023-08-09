CABOOSE IN LULA

A cookout fundraiser to benefit the restoration of the red caboose is planned in Lula.

The Historical Society of Lula Bellton is having a cookout with all funds raised going toward completing the restoration of the Lula Caboose.

The cookout will be held outside next to the Lula Mercantile from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.