The Historical Society of Lula Bellton is having a cookout with all funds raised going toward completing the restoration of the Lula Caboose.
The cookout will be held outside next to the Lula Mercantile from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 5:54 pm
The menu will include rotisserie, hickory smoked chicken, baked beans, slaw and a drink.
Tickets for the cookout will be $10 and can be purchased in advance or the day of the event, which organizers say will be held “rain or shine.”
