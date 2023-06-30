Atha Dalton was incorrectly identified in last week’s issue as the election superintendent. She is actually a member of the Banks County Board of Education.
Latest Banks News
Most Popular
Articles
- Commerce man arrested on child molestation charges
- 28 arrests made by sheriff's office
- Bond denied for woman charged in alleged assault on Alto prison officer May 24
- BOE takes personnel action at called meeting
- Fireworks display planned in Homer, Maysville
- Baldwin encounters problem with new patrol car
- Mt. Carmel Baptist plans VBS
- LEWIS: Never underestimate almighty God
- Community Brotherhood to meet July 2
- 11 charged by sheriff's office
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.