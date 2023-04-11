A Banks County child was attacked by a bobcat this week.
The incident was discussed at the Banks County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night when commissioner Bo Garrison asking for everyone to remember the Banks child who was attacked by a bobcat, that was found to be rabid. The child received 14 stitches and is being treated.
