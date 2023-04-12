A member of the Banks County Democratic Party appeared before the board of commissioners Tuesday night to address “limitations” at the election office.
Sue Mager said that over the course of the last election cycle, she worked as a poll watcher, and has several concerns.
She said she also did this in two other counties and believes the Banks office has limitations in accommodating a large number of voters.
Her other concerns include lack of privacy in the office, lack of restrooms, minimal parking outside the office and questionable security for staff.
“I’m hoping these limitations can be addressed before the next election cycle,” she said. “We need to find out what options are available to improve on this.”
She asked if any plans are in place to address these concerns.
Board of commission chairman Charles Turk said requests for money to make improvements did not come from the elections board during the last special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) input period.
“We thought, ok, they are fine and happy and content,” he said. “I don’t know how we can come up with $500,000 to build a new building. We are going to have to replace the fire station we have across from the courthouse… Early voting could be moved to the upper part of that building. That is best we can do now without another SPLOST. They didn’t ask for anything in the SPLOST.”
Commissioner Danny Maxwell said, “We are continuously trying to find a more suitable option for the voters. We have to work within SPLOST monies and budgets. We are going to try and do what we can to make it better. We understand all these comments you had.”
Commissioner Bo Garrison said, “Several of us have looked at options on creating more parking. I feel like we’ve come up with some solutions so we can have adequate parking which will make a big difference.”
Commissioner Chris Ausburn suggested a joint meeting be held with the BOC and the elections board to discuss possible solutions to these issues.
Turk said, “We’re open to any suggestions.”
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•heard Turk report that, in March, there were 318 fire calls and 3,542 sheriff’s office calls.
•approved the 2023 Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation as presented by Family Connection.
•approved the Georgia Department of Transportation Drug and Alcohol policy as presented by human resources director Arlene Ivey.
•approved the public transit policy as presented by senior citizen’s director Tracie Hammond.
•approved the Georgia Transit Trust Fund Program, which provides money for camera in buses at the senior citizen’s center. The center will receive $15,500 in state funds for this program. The county will not have to provide any funds.
•approved increases to recreation department registration fees, including increasing football from $85 to $110 and cheerleading from $85 to $100.
•approved the annual contact with Legacy Link to provide meals at the senior citizen’s center. The BOC also approved the county portion of funds for this service, which is $14,000.
•approved the contract with Veracity to assist the county with pharmacy consulting.
•approved the LP Gas contract to the low bidder, was Amerigas.
