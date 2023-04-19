Banks County Democrats are sponsoring a program on Thursday, April 20, on Voting Office concerns. It will feature two members of the Board of Elections.
This informal meeting will examine concerns of the board and any additional issues brought by voters in the county.
"This is a follow up on the recent board of commission commission meeting discussion," leaders state. "We hope to find ways to be part of the solution to these concerns. All are welcome, regardless of party."
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Homer City Hall across from the Historic Courthouse in Homer.
