The Banks County Democrats will have the regular monthly meeting at Homer City Hall on Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m.
The program will be a conversation with Rep. Chris Erwin.
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 4:01 pm
