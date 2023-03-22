Banks County Board of Commission chairman Charles Turk reported at the Development Authority meeting Tuesday afternoon that Whataburger is moving forward with locating at Banks Crossing and plans are in the works to rebuild the Motel 6 that was heavily damaged in a fire.
Turk gave an update on development plans currently in the works at the Development Authority meeting. Other reports include the warehouses at Martin Bridge Road, where "ground will break" to get it started following approval of the soil tests. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has already approved the project, Turk said.
