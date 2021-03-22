Beginning Monday, March 22, District 2 residents can use the new DPH online registration tool for making vaccination appointments.
Residents can log on to the app at https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/ or they can call 1-888-457-0186.
In addition, the District 2 call center is still available at 1-888-426-5073. Residents can also access the registration link on the DPH website https://dph.georgia.gov/ or on the District 2 website www.phdistrict2.org
