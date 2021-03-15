District 2 Public Health reached a milestone of 100,567 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered on March 14. Supply of the vaccine was very limited in December and early January. As supply of the vaccine improved, the 13-county health departments have given an average of over 11,000 per week for the past eight-week period.
“We have a committed group of public health employees who have persevered through Covid-19 testing and vaccination while continuing to deliver services to our communities. With the vaccination effort, we expanded our full-and-part-time workforce, partnered with nursing programs in our area, and deployed our volunteer base to make this possible,” said Dr. Zach Taylor, District Health Director. “Having long-term relationships with our educational institutions, a volunteer organization in place, and partners in other agencies and organizations makes this achievement a shared community effort.”
For the current vaccine eligibility requirements, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/
To make an appointment for the vaccine, go to www.phdistrict2.org or call 1-888-426-5073, or statewide https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine
