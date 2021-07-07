The former Atlanta Dragway site at Banks Crossing is under contract to be sold. A rezoning application for the property could come before the Banks County Planning Commission as early as August, officials said this week.
The exact plans for the site haven't yet been announced. The area, however, is designated by Banks County for commercial or industrial development given its proximity to I-85.
The firm of JLL is representing the National Hot Rod Association in the sale of the property.
Development of the site has is being closely watched in Banks and Jackson counties. The 318 acres, which is in Banks County but abuts the Jackson County line, is near the new SK Battery plant in a corridor that is rapidly developing with industrial growth.
The NHRA initially said it wanted the property to stay as a dragway, but it was marketed by JLL for other uses.
"The City of Commerce is experiencing exploding growth alongside the construction of the $2.6-billion SK Innovations manufacturing facility, one of the largest economic developments in Georgia’s history," stated JLL. "The Banks Crossing intersection where the Atlanta Dragway is located has been designated by Banks County as a targeted industrial, commercial and residential development corridor."
Banks County Board of Commissioners chairman Charles Turk said last spring he would like to see the raceway kept running, but if not, commercial development that generates sales taxes would be another good option for the county.
JLL is also marketing the nearby 85-acre Commerce Exchange property along Steven Tanger Blvd. behind the outlet mall and Ridgeway Church Rd. One industry has already located on the site.
