Paperwork for a proposed massive industrial park at Martin Bridge Rd. at I-85 in Banks County has been filed with the state.
PNK Group, a Russian development firm, filed a DRI (Development of Regional Impact) on Jan. 11 with the state.
The firm had filed a rezoning request in Banks County in November, but withdrew that request in December for 60 days in order to filed the DRI and do a transportation study.
According to the DRI, the projects is expected to create 8,456 daily road trips and generate 53.3 tons of garbage.
PNK is requesting that three tracts — 167-acres, 38-acres and a212-acres — be rezoned from Agricultural Rural Residential (ARR) to M1 (industrial) and that a 137-acre tract be rezoned from Commercial (C2) to M1 (industrial).
The four tracts are currently owned by a variety of invest groups and individuals. PNK Holdings is an international development firm that has two other industrial parks in Georgia, one in Atlanta and the other in Savannah. The company has 39 industrial parks world-wide.
According to preliminary design drawings, PNK plans nine industrial buildings at the Martin Bridge site totaling over 5.8 million square feet of warehouse and/or industrial space. Two of the proposed buildings are over 1 million square feet with one planned at 1.7 million square feet.
