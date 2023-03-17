The Town of Homer and the Homer Downtown Development Authority will sponsor an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1, at 145 Oscar Rucker Road, Homer. The gates will open at 11 a.m. for games, refreshments and attractions. The egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m.
The event will include food, facepainting, helicopter rides and games. Prizes and trophies will be awarded at the egg hunt.
