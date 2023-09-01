A new and upgraded COVID-19 booster is coming this fall, strengthening the ongoing battle against the changing COVID-19 variants. This new booster aims to provide improved protection against the current circulating strains of the virus.
Projected to become available by late September, this vaccine will support the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
District 2 Public Health is optimistic that most children and adults will meet the eligibility criteria for this updated vaccine.
The focus is to continue to protect those most likely to have severe COVID-19 illness.
The population most at risk includes senior citizens, adults with weakened immune systems, and individuals living in nursing homes or long-term care establishments. These individuals stand to benefit significantly from this upcoming booster.
Additionally, there is a new vaccine for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) scheduled to become available mid-fall. It is designed for adults aged 60 years and older. RSV, a common and contagious virus, often presents mild symptoms like the common cold.
However, for older adults and those with certain underlying medical conditions, RSV can lead to severe and even life-threatening infections.
The future availability of the RSV vaccine is an important tool in protecting adults with chronic heart or lung diseases, adults with weakened immune systems, and adults living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.
Eligible adults are strongly advised to speak to their healthcare providers to determine if they should receive the RSV vaccine.
Finally, the flu vaccine is still an important recommendation every fall, health leaders state. This year’s flu vaccines will be available at all health departments starting September first, with drive-thru flu clinics later in the month.
District 2 Public Health will keep the community informed as the vaccine guidance.
