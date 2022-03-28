A presidential appointee will headline an upcoming environmental forum in Northeast Georgia.
Daniel Blackman, who was recently appointed as the Regional Administrator for EPA Region 4, will be one of five panelists in the Go Tell It In The Mountains Environmental Forum on April 9 at the Tugaloo Center for the Performing Arts at Stephens County High School in Toccoa.
Joining Blackman in the discussion will be Dr. Mark Farmer, a professor of cell biology at the University of Georgia and Tim Echols, the Vice Chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission.
Other speakers include J.D. McCrary, Executive Director of ForestWatch, Dr. Bette Holland, Director of North Georgia Conservation Coalition, and Becca Risser, Executive Director of the Soque River Watershed Association.
The free event is an opportunity for the public to hear experts talk about current environmental concerns including the effects of climate change and deforestation. It is hosted by the Democratic committees of Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens, and White Counties, along with the 9th Congressional District of the Democratic Party of Georgia and the 9th District Democratic Women’s Network.
The Environmental Forum begins at 12: 30 p.m.
