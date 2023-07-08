A Toccoa woman died in a one-vehicle wreck on July 7 in Banks County.
Units from Banks County Fire and Emergency Service’s responded to 1029 Hwy. 63, Commerce, shortly after midnight on a reported vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a singl- vehicle accident rollover crash with ejection.
The female who was ejected and was listed as dead on the scene.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol and the Banks County Coroner’s Office. No other vehicles and or persons were involved and no other injuries were reported.
The Georgia State Patrol’s has reported that the driver was traveling east on Hwy. 63 near Bennet Road when she ran off the road in a curve. She reportedly struck a driveway culvert, causing the vehicle to vault into the air and overturn.
The woman’s name has not been released yet, but the victim is listed as a 42-year-old Toccoa woman.
