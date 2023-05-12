FBI Atlanta is warning the public about a phone scam where individuals are posing as university or college law enforcement officials by calling potential victims regarding outstanding warrants or fines against their children and asking them for payment.

The scammers are using spoofed law enforcement phone numbers, along with the names, positions, and addresses of officers. The scam is largely targeting parents or guardians of students at Georgia universities.

