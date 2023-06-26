The annual 4th of July Fireworks show in Homer will be held a dusk on Tuesday, July 4.
The location is at the Banks County Recreation Department multi-purpose field by the middle school.
The fireworks are presented by the Homer Fire Department.
For more information, call 706-677-3510.
MAYSVILLE
The City of Maysville will present fireworks at dusk on Saturday, July 1, at the new city park.
