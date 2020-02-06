Jefferson native Andy Garrison announced this week that he plans to run for the Georgia State Senate District 50 seat, a position that is currently held by John Wilkinson, who recently announced his intention to vacate the seat to run for the U.S. House of Representatives.
The district includes parts of Jackson, Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Rabun, Stephens and Towns counties.
"I was born and raised in Jefferson and have lived in North Georgia all my life," Garrison said. "As Director of the State Public Safety Training Center in Athens, I have served northeast Georgia for over 30 years by training and educating your public safety personnel. I have served on the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce for many years and recently completed a year as chairman. During my tenure at the Chamber and through my business, I have seen north Georgia change. Even though change is inevitable, I believe it can be managed in order to make the change beneficial to our communities."
Garrison has an extensive background in business consulting, real estate and law enforcement. He retired as the Director of the Northeast Georgia Police Academy in 2011 and is currently the principal managing partner of Inland Realty in Jefferson and president of The Garrison Company.
He has also been involved with local community volunteer groups since the early 1980s. His diverse collection of activities include the Hurricane Shoals Tumbling Waters Society, Jefferson’s Community Theater, Sons of the American Legion and various local business associations.
His education includes an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia Southern University and a master’s in Public Administration from Brenau College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.