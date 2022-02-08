A Banks County deputy has been released from the hospital after being shot when approaching a kidnapping suspect at the Super 8 Motel at Banks Crossing in the early morning hours on Feb. 8.
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation of the incident. A Henderson, N.C., man and a Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy were both shot.
Preliminary information indicates at approximately 2 a.m. Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on patrol when they noticed a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Banks Crossing. A man and a woman were asleep in the backseat of a car.
After checking the license plate, deputies discovered that the car’s owner, Robert Brodie, 32, of Henderson, N.C., was wanted for kidnapping in North Carolina. The deputies attempted to wake the people in the car.
The man in the car (later identified as Brodie) reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman. Brodie and two deputies exchanged gunfire. Brodie was shot several times and one of the deputies was also shot. The woman in the car was the kidnapping victim, according to reports from the GBI.
The injured deputy was taken to a hospital where he received treatment and was released.
Brodie remains in the hospital and is being treated for his injuries. The kidnapped woman is also being treated for injuries she sustained in the incident.
Charges against Brodie are pending from the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
Once the investigation is completed by the GBI, the resulting case report will be provided to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.
This is the 11th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.
It is the second shooting of a BCSO deputy at Banks Crossing that involved a kidnapping. In 2017, a Banks County deputy was shot by a suspect who later kidnapped a woman in Commerce. The deputy was not killed in the shooting.
In 2019, BCSO deputies were involved in another Banks Crossing shooting where the suspect was shot, but no deputy was injured.
Last August, BCSO deputies were involved in a shooting with a murder suspect on Hwy. 51 in Banks County. The suspect was shot, but no deputy was injured.
In November, a Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed in the line of duty when she was shot while investigating a domestic dispute in West Jackson.
