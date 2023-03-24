Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson reports that all Georgia Regional Commissions recorded a rise in the unemployment rate in January. Due to seasonal factors from December to January, data that is not seasonally adjusted typically shows an increase in unemployment – a seasonal trend that happens each year.
“Despite a nationwide pandemic and challenging economic times, continued investments in Georgia’s labor force and thriving business community have kept our economy strong,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “As labor commissioner, it is my No. 1 priority to help more Georgians get back to work and fill the jobs that our businesses need.”
The labor force rose in all Regional Commissions except for the Central Savannah River Regional Commission, which saw a decreased labor force in January.
Employment rose in the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission.
In January, claims rose in all Regional Commissions.
In the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, which includes Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties, the unemployment rate was up six-tenths to 3.0 percent over the month, the rate was 2.9 percent one year ago.
The labor force was up by 645 over the month and up by 3,575 over the year, to 243,417.
The number of employed was down by 639 over the month and up by 3,397 over the year, to 236,230.
Initial claims were up by 273 (26%) over the month, and up by 472 (56%) over the year, to 1,315.
