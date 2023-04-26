The Gillsville City Council gave a status update at its last meeting on the City Park upgrades and restrooms. The bathrooms are now open to the public.
At last week's meeting, the council accepted a bid of $7,456.00 from a BRAC gate from USA Automatic Gate System.
The council also approve a bid for lawn care.
After some review, the council voted to accept a bid from Jonathan Ervin for the Gillsville Downton at a cost of $200. They also accepted a bid by Roy Turpin for the Gillsville City Park at a cost of $250.
•discussed an intergovernmental agreement with Hall County about a proposed Transportation-SPLOST.
•tabled a vote on a security for the downtown areas.
•discussed a security camera for the downtown area: The mayor and council agreed to table this item for further discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.