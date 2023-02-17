Gillsville leaders are continuing to make plans to revitalize the city.
Council members unanimously agreed at the February meeting a bid for an HVAC system for the historic Frankum Building. The $14,000 bid from AMS (Mark Shapel) was approved at last week's meeting. The council also noted the need to repair the building's exterior wall facing Bryant Quarter Road.
Councilman Ricky Sutton discussed the Town Hall restroom project. He is working with Hall County to get running water and a meter installed. The project will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In other business at the meeting, Mayor Wade Dale gave an update on the park upgrades and noted that heaters are needed in the exterior restrooms and three exterior doors need to be replaced. The council approved to spend $500 for this portion of the project.
Mayor Dale also discussed the lawn care bid and said there should be two packets. The first would include the downtown area along with clean-up and light maintenance around the buildings as well as landscaping. The second packet would include the city park, the old voting precinct building along with the triangle property at the cemetery. The council will further discuss this at the March meeting.
The council also increased the amount allocated for radar signs from $3,000 to $4,000. Mayor Dale said he had been unable to find any for the previously approved amount.
Scott Roberts, who purchased a piece of property on Hwy. 52, attended the meeting to discuss his plans for the property. He said the home was unlivable; it needed to be torn down and rebuilt. The council asked Roberts to attend a future meeting to further discuss this matter.
