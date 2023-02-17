Gillsville leaders are continuing to make plans to revitalize the city.

Council members unanimously agreed at the February meeting a bid for an HVAC system for the historic Frankum Building. The $14,000 bid from AMS (Mark Shapel) was approved at last week's meeting. The council also noted the need to repair the building's exterior wall facing Bryant Quarter Road.

