Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 10:09 am
The Downtown Parking Project is underway in Gillsville.
The project will address parking lanes along the front of city buildings. These areas are being used by vehicles as turning lanes which is a potential risk for accidents.
This issue has raised concern among several city officials and citizens. The town will wait to apply the blacktop and stripping in these problem areas once the DOT project is completed.
The council also confirmed that they have submitted a grant application from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. If the grant is awarded, the city will construct a new playground, pavilion, and walking trails.
In other business at recent meetings, the mayor and council:
•approved the City of Gillsville Comprehensive Plan. The Georgia Mountains Regional Commission (GMRC) assisted the town with the update. A hard copy of the plan is available at City Hall and it will soon be available on the city website.
•discussed the cleaning bid for the park building and restrooms. The council agreed to run an ad in the paper and begin accepting bids.
•discussed unpaid business license for 2023. They agreed to have the city clerk contact local businesses regarding delinquent occupational tax. Beginning August 15th, all unpaid businesses will receive a letter from City Attorney David Syfan.
•reported that town cleaning dates will be rescheduled to September.
•adopted the city budget at the July council meeting.
•discussed the Town Hall Restroom Project. It is nearing completion.
•discussed the renovations at the Frankum Building. The council agreed they will have an open house once the project is complete.
