During a recent meeting, the Gillsville Council approved a resolution to submit a pre-application for funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LACF).
LACF provides funds and matching grants to governments entities to buy land and water, and easements on land and water. The main emphasis of the fund is recreation and protection of natural treasures in parks, protected forest, and wildlife areas.
Georgia has received over $120 million in matching grant funds since 1965. The program was reauthorized and received permanent funding in 2019. The state of Georgia is estimated to receive $5-$7 million each year.
In other business the council
•tabled the Spring Clean-Up Days until leaders can come up with a date.
•approved to rezone the property where Dollar General is located from Agriculture to Commercial.
•discussed a city building where there is an issue with a leaking roof. The mayor and council agreed to get estimates to have it repaired.
•noted that the June council meeting will be held on June 13, and the July meeting will be held on July 11.
•discussed a security camera for the downtown area.
•discussed a radar speed sign which has been purchased and it should arrive within six weeks.
•discussed the Francium Building Renovation: The renovations are going well by Eldridge Renovations. The wiring is going in soon and the lapboard on the side will be replaced soon.
