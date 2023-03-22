Gillsville leaders are seeking public input as they work on the new comprehensive plan. This state-required document helps shape and coordinate local work programs for the community, and they are developed with public input to ensure a level of coordination between local and state interests.
Joe Rothwell, regional planner with Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, attended the March council meeting to facilitate public input. There will be subsequent meetings to review needs and goals for the city to prepare for the future. There is also a brief online survey asking people for thoughts on select issues and priorities for the community. It can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Gillsvilleplan.
Surveys are also available at town hall and some local businesses. The survey will be accessible through April 28 and it is open to anyone with a vested interest in the area.
In other business, the city council:
•set spring clean-up days for April 15 and April 22. Volunteers should meet at the town hall at 8 a.m. This will be further discussed at the April 11 council meeting.
•approved a records management and retention schedule.
•approved a sub-lease request for council member Kody Rylee.
•approved an electrical bid by LBF Ventures for work in the Frankum Building.
•discussed the new park restrooms which are now open to the public at the Gillsville City Park.
•discussed the town hall restroom project. The foundation will be poured soon.
•noted that radar speed signs will be ordered soon in hopes they will help slow down traffic.
•agreed to run the lawn care bid in the newspaper. The ad will run in the Banks County News until April 11.
•tabled discussion on a security camera for downtown.
