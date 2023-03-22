Gillsville leaders are seeking public input as they work on the new comprehensive plan. This state-required document helps shape and coordinate local work programs for the community, and they are developed with public input to ensure a level of coordination between local and state interests.

Joe Rothwell, regional planner with Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, attended the March council meeting to facilitate public input. There will be subsequent meetings to review needs and goals for the city to prepare for the future. There is also a brief online survey asking people for thoughts on select issues and priorities for the community. It can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Gillsvilleplan.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.