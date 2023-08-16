The Gillsville Council approved the appointment of Mayor Wade Dall as the acting town zoning official. Wade will take on the role in his regular duties, and he will not require any additional salary.
The resolution states the zoning official can delegate certain duties of the zoning official to appropriate staff members.
In other business the council:
•opened three bids for cleaning of the part building. After some review, the council agreed to hire Rachel Canada to clean the park building.
•reviewed the unpaid business license.
•agreed to have City Clerk Sandra Helton to move forward with the annexation request by Kevin Merck for his residential property on Cromartie Road.
•approved a plat submitted by Mayor Dale, from James R. Watkins regarding the combining of cemetery lots on his property on Henderson Road.
•announced that the clean-up dates for the town will be September 23 at 8:00 a.m. at the City Park building. Lunch will be provided for all volunteers.
•Mayor Dale reported that the Downtown DOT project is nearing completion. The reflective signs will be installed soon.
•reported that security cameras for the downtown area have been installed and two additional cameras will soon be added to the inside if the Frankum Building.
•announced that The Frankum Building renovation project is nearing completion and lights will be installed soon.
The Mayor and Council look forward to having an open house in conjunction with the Pottery Festival held on, Saturday, October 7th.
•Mayor Dale commended Councilmember Ricky Sutton for compiling the plans for the restrooms in Town Hall and Frankum Building.
