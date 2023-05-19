A Banks County Grand Jury indicted 33 people, including the following:
•Steven Taylor Beasley, burglary, theft by receiving and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
•Marquavious Lashane Carruth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
•David Salvatore Cook, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.
•Jerel Evans Devoe, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•Delontee Smothers, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•Dakota Shea English, burglary.
•Nathan Douglas Faulkner, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to register as a sex offender.
•Kendaysha Brinshay Fuller, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, theft by shoplifting and simple assault.
•Dykem Jaquan Laney, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, theft by shoplifting and simple assault.
•Austin Blake Hammock, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, harming a police dog, driving on suspended registration and operating a vehicle without insurance.
•Demond Contrail Harris, battery and aggravated assault.
•Tyler Highfield, terroristic threats.
•Amy M. Hill, possession of a controlled substance, illegal use of communications facility and possession of a a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Tommy Chester Tench II, possession of a controlled substance, illegal use of communications facility and possession of a a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Lynel Nasir Jones, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•Dalton Leigh Reid, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•Jalen Michael Ross, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•Richard Scott Karnes, aggravated stalking.
•Juventino Mendoza, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and window tint violation.
•Joshua Keith Moore, rape, aggravated sodomy, sexual exploitation of children and cruelty to children.
•Tammy Marie Pilgrim, rape, aggravated sodomy, sexual exploitation of children and cruelty to children.
•Orlando Prescott Niles, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Quincey Debrocker Strickland, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Rhonda Carrol Strickland, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Dennis Garren Orr, rape.
•William Travis Pardue, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Erik Wayne Parr, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.
•Robert Joseph Perez, burglary and theft by taking.
•Adrian Donald Pitts, aggravated child molestation, child molestation, sexual battery against a child and cruelty to children.
•Davante Kyshaun Robinson, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
•Joseph Brandon Smallwood, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer, obstruction of an officer and possession of methamphetamine.
•Paul William Stills, theft by shoplifting, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass.
•Brianna Michelle Wimpy, theft by shoplifting, theft by deception, hijacking a motor vehicle, kidnapping and cruelty to children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.